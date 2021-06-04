Who Is Chloe Veitch, The British Contestant On Netflix Series 'The Circle' Season 2?

The Circle season 2 wrapped on May 5, 2021. The 13 episodes of the Netflix reality show aired over a span of four weeks from April 14, 2021. DeLeesa St. Agathe who appeared as "Trevor" on the show, was declared the winner. Chloe Veitch was the first runner up and was also voted as Viewer's Champion on the show. Of all the contestants on the show, Chloe on The Circle season 2 seemed quite familiar, here's why.

Who is Chloe on The Circle season 2?

According to Marie Clarie, Chloe Veitch is a 22-year-old social media influencer from Essex, England. She has over 1.4 Million followers on Instagram. She has also launched her own YouTube channel in 2020 which boasts vlogs based on beauty, travel and more. Prior to her TV debut, she was working as a model owing to her win at the UK beauty pageants like Top Model. She has also worked at London Fashion Week.

She was the only British contestant on The Circle Season 2. In her interview with US Weekly, she also spoke about why she chose to not shield her identity on the show despite people knowing her from her appearance in Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. She said that her personality is her strength. She also mentioned that being the only British contestant on the show made it a little difficult for her to understand the American slangs.

Prior to her appearance on The Circle, Chloe was seen in Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. The show works on the concept that the contestants will have to practise celibacy during the time they are on the show. The contestants hope to find love on the show but without any skinship. The prize money drops with each violation. The first season of the show premiered in 2020 and it is renewed for two more seasons. The second season is set to premiere in June 2021.

What is The Circle?

The Circle is a reality show that airs on Netflix. The concept of the show is that a bunch of people interact with each other through a special app only. They never meet each other and communicate only through the app. By doing so, they are able to present themselves in complete different identities in order to win the other person over. The show is renewed for a third season, and the contestant applications for the same are expected to close in October 2021.

(Image: Chloe Veitch's Instagram)

