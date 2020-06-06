Who Is Chris Tucker Dating? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Chris Tucker is a popular American actor and stand-up comedian. The actor made his film debut with House Party 3 alongside stars including Bernie Mac, Marques Houston, and Khandi Alexander. He is known for his role of Detective James Carter in Brett Ratner’s Rush Hour movie series and Smokey in F Gary’s Friday. In the 1990s, he became a frequent stand-up performer on Def Comedy Jam. Besides, Chris Tucker appeared in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element, Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, David O Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, and Brett Ratner’s Money Talks.

Chris Tucker personal life

On the personal front, Chris Tucker married Azja Pryor in 1997 when he was at the peak of his career. However, the couple parted their ways in 2003. The duo has a son named Destin. Later on, after a gap of four years, Chris Tucker started dating singer India Arie in March 2007.

Who is Chris Tucker dating in 2020?

According to reports online, Chris Tucker and India Arie have been together for over 13 years. Popularly known as India Arie Simpson, Tucker’s girlfriend is an American singer and songwriter, who has sold over 3.3 million records in the United States and 10 million worldwide. Moreover, she has also won four Grammy Awards from 23 nominations.

Chris Tucker's past girlfriends

Chris Tucker reportedly had more than five relationships before being with India Arie. The actor is said to have got into relationships with Vanessa Mendoza in 2005, Nia Long, and Gelila Asres. While some reports suggest that Tucker did not get engaged previously, others speculate that he was engaged to Cynne Simpson. She is the niece of the legendary Video Soul host personality, Donnie Simpson. Fans and media portals have speculated that the duo gave all hints and indications of walking down the aisle a few years ago.

Cynne Simpson, a news anchor, met Chris Tucker when she interviewed him for one of her news segments in 2014. They got together and things were smooth when they got engaged in 2015. However, they did not last for a long time and parted their ways. After dating Simpson, the actor was reportedly dated Jarneen Chaney Brown for some time. She is an actor from Atlanta, who owns her marketing firm that specializes in marketing services for attorneys and law firms primarily. The couple went public in 2016, almost a year after he broke up with Cynne Simpson. Reportedly, the comedian also accompanied his mother and Brown to a red carpet event. Meanwhile, datingcelebs.com and taddlr.com suggest that Chris Tucker is back with India Arie.

