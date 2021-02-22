Who Is Cole Young In 'Mortal Kombat'? Know All About His Character

The new Mortal Kombat movie has created a lot of anticipation among the fans with the release of its latest trailer. The trailer introduces us to the main character of the film, a young man by the name of Cole Young. Read on to find out who is Cole Young from Mortal Kombat.

Who is Cole Young, the Protagonist of Mortal Kombat?

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 2021 film will introduce a new character, Cole Young to the mythology of Mortal Kombat. Cole Young is being played in the film by the Asian actor Lewis Tan and serves as the lead actor of the film. From the information, we have from the trailers and the synopsis, we know quite a few things about Cole Young. Young is an MMA fighter in the film before he comes entangled into the super-powered world of Mortal Kombat. The synopsis of the film describes Cole as a guy who is talented but down on his luck'.

There have been a few scenes in the trailer showcasing his fighting prowess. However, they haven't revealed what powers Cole Young really has. The film's synopsis also claims that Cole Young has an 'arcana' inside of him which will give 'the immense power from within his soul', once he manages to unlock it. It pretty much confirms that Cole Young will get access to a very powerful ability in the film.

Mortal Kombat Character

The fans will get to see many popular Mortal Kombat characters being portrayed in the live-action film. The previous attempts at making Mortal Kombat produced poor results, but famous director James Wan who is directing this film is sure that this iteration of the film is going to be a success. The story will revolve around the conflict between Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), and Cole Young will play a major role in the film.

Other iconic characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise that will be introduced into this film include Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks) and Kung Lao (Max Huang). The film villains will constitute of the following characters, Mileena (Sisi Stringer), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Reptile, Goro and Kabal. Stay tuned for more news related to Mortal Kombat.

