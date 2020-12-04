Who Is Elliot Page Married To? Know Everything About Their Partner

Canadian actor Elliot Page came out as transgender on social media on December 2, 2020, Tuesday. Moreover, the actor's wife was the first one to reveal their pride after her partner came out of the closet. Here is everything you need to know about Elliot Page’s wife. Check out:

Who is Elliot Page married to?

Emma Portner is Elliot Page’s wife. Fans and followers of the couple have been witnessing them together on social media for a long time. The duo tied the knot in 2018. But not everyone knows how their relationship started. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know.

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, Emma Portner is a dancer and a choreographer. Just like her partner, she is also a Canadian. But Portner hails from Ottawa, Ontario, while Page is from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Emma Portner is an award-winning dancer, who has been practising since the age of three. Moreover, she emerged out as young choreographer of the year at the American Dance Awards in 2014. The dancer also reportedly earned top placement at the Capezio A.C.E Awards as she starred in Justin Bieber’s music video, Life is Worth Living.

Later on, she went on to choreograph his Purpose World Tour in 2016. As of now, Portner is a contemporary jazz teacher at New York’s Broadway Dance Centre. Additionally, she choreographs movies and shows, including Elliot Page’s The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot Page and Emma Portner reportedly connected through social media. Their relationship went public during the summer of 2017, and they tied the knot in 2018. Elliot Page also shared a series of pictures with Portner that year. They took to social media and wrote, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife” flaunting their engagement rings and snaps of themselves. Check out:

However, the duo is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of themselves, supporting different causes. Meanwhile, Emma Portner’s profile is brimming with dance videos.

About his films

After rising through fame in the television series Pit Pony, Page had his cinematic breakthrough with the title role in Jason Reitman's film Juno (2007), He went on to earn nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also earned praise for roles in films like The Tracey Fragments, Whip It, Super, Inception, and Tallulah.

