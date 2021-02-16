Who Is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja's Husband? Know All Details Here

Fans across India and Nigeria are super excited to watch Namaste Wahala, a brand new film on Netflix. The 2020 film is the first of its kind as it features a cross-cultural romance drama between an Indian man and a Nigerian woman. Ever since the film’s trailer was released fans have been curious to see this collaboration between Bollywood and Hollywood. Helmed by Hamiahsa Daryani-Ahuja, the film stars Ini Dima-Okojie and Ruslaam Mumtaz in the lead roles. Read on to find out who is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja’s husband:

Who is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja's husband?

According to a report in Gulf Today, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja is an Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner. The Nigerian national recently gave up her long-running business to pursue her long-standing dream of making movies. Namaste Wahala is Hamisha’s first directorial debut which landed on Netflix on February 14. In her upstream swim into the world of filmmaking, Hamisha was aided and guided by none other than her husband Sailesh Ahuja.

From Hamisha’s Instagram handle, it has been revealed that she ran her restaurant business along with Shailesh. Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja’s Husband was also on board on her first directorial project Namaste Wahala. Hamisha posted a throwback picture from their wedding day in November 2020, “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life .” The picture indicated that the couple has been married for 11 years and share a son together.

More about Namaste Wahala

The Premise

The story of Namaste Wahala revolves around Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz), an Indian investment banker who falls in love with a Nigerian lawyer, Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie). Given that the lead characters come from cultures that are worlds apart from one another's, their parents are not thrilled about their relationship. Didi's father Ernest, (Richard Mofe-Damijo) urges his daughter to marry his company's employee Somto (Ibrahim Suleiman) rather than falling in love with an Indian man. On the other hand, Raj's mother Meera (Sujata Sehgal) also shocked at the decision of her son to marry a Nigerian woman.

In an interview with Gulf Today, Indian-Nigerian businesswoman turned filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja revealed that she wanted to make a film combining the elements of both Bollywood and Nollywood film industries. As a result of this desire, Hamisha used her own personal experience living in Nigeria in order to make a love story between the two giant film industries. Fans who are yet to view the film can do so on Netflix.

