Who Is Iris In 'The Midnight Sky' By George Clooney? Read Details About The 7-yr-old Girl

George Clooney’s latest directorial The Midnight Sky was released on December 11, 2020, on the streaming site Netflix. The sci-fi film stars lots of familiar faces. George himself can be seen playing a surly scientist, Augustine, along with Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. One can also spot a seven-year-old new face in The Midnight Sky which is played by Caoilinn Springall.

Who is Iris in The Midnight Sky?

Springall plays Iris, a young girl who is left behind at an Arctic observatory after a planetary disaster that leads everyone to evacuate the Earth. Her character in the film has experienced traumatic incidents in her life and thus her performance is mostly silent. Even though Springall is a newcomer, the young actor has given a moving performance in her first project.

According to Deadline, Springall was one of the hundreds who auditioned for the role in the film. As per the reports in the outlet, George complimented her and said that she puts to shame a lot of grown actors including himself, who had to prepare for a scene. Springall opened up about her experience while shooting to the outlet, in a joint interview with George. She said that she was excited and a little bit nervous to meet George and the producer, Grant Heslov.

Springall continued that she went numb when George told her to do the important scene as Iris and then they waited for a couple of weeks. Continuing further, she said that she was jumping up and down when she got the role. The shoot was held in Iceland and the young actor was upset as she had to leave her family behind but was also excited to visit the place.

Speaking to Variety, the duo also spoke about the challenges while they were filming in Iceland. George said that Springall had big goggles on, wrapped up and getting blown over and knocked down to the ground several times. He continued that they were digging themselves into holes in the ice and that they would walk down to an ice cave, which apparently looked like a set. Even though the film received mixed reviews from the critics, Springall’s moving performance has left a mark with the audience.

