Who Is Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend? Know All About The '13 Going On 30' Actor's Love Life

Jennifer Garner has been one of the most known names in Hollywood for performing in different genres of movies. Recently there was news about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating. This has left the internet curious about Garner as well, wondering 'who is Jennifer Garner's boyfriend?'

Who is Jennifer Garner's boyfriend?

According to a report by E! Online, Jennifer was dating John C. Miller, the CEO and chairman of Cali Group. The couple shared a relationship from 2018 to 2020 before they broke off their relationship as they wanted to focus on raising their children. Before dating John, Jennifer was married twice. She dated her Felicity co-star Scott Foley and the two got married in 2000. After three years of marriage, they ended their relationship and signed the divorce papers in March 2004. Later in August 2003, she dated Michael Vartan. The two had met on the sets of Alias. Their relationship ended the following year in mid-2004.

Soon, Jennifer was reported to be dating Ben Affleck, after being friends for two years on the sets of Pearl Harbour and Daredevil. On June 29, 2005, the two got married to each other. The ceremony was extremely private as the actors had only two guests, Victor Garber, the officiant and his partner Rainer Andreesen.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children together: Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck. In June 2015, Jennifer and Ben announced their intentions to separate from each other. They didn't file for divorce until April 2017. Their separation was finalised in October 2018. The two actors share joint custody of their children, legally and physically.

Jennifer Garner helped Ben Affleck as he struggled with alcoholism. During and after their marriage, the 13 Going on 30 actor helped Affleck get over his addiction. She claimed that their relationship had changed because of the AI Anon sessions, as per her conversation on the Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan show.

Jennifer Garner's latest projects

Jennifer Garner was recently seen in Yes Day next to Edgar Ramirez. She was also a producer of the Netflix film with Lawrence Grey, Daniel Rappaport, Nicole King Solaka and Ben Everard. She will next be seen in The Adam Project next to Ryan Reynolds. the movie will also star Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and others.