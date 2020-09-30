Meet Jessie Buckley Who Steals Show In 'Fargo' Season 4; Know Details About Irish Actor

The audience has seen only two episodes of the fourth season of Fargo and a new actor in the series has managed to grab the attention. An Irish actor Jessie Buckley, who is playing the character of Nurse Oraetta Mayflower in the series, has stood out amid the charm of actors Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman. If you are also searching to learn more about Jessie Buckley, we have you covered. You can consider this article as your guide to know all things about Jessie Buckley.

Who is Jessie Buckley?

Jessie Buckley is a 30-year-old Irish actor and singer. Talking about Buckley's career, she first appeared on the BBC TV talent show I’d Do Anything, in 2008. In the following years, she was featured in the 2016 adaptation of War and Peace as Marya Bolkonskaya, FX’s Taboo, and the BBC adaptation of The Woman in White.

In 2019, Buckley played a pivotal character in HBO’s award-winning mini-series Chernobyl. She also featured as the young woman in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things. In the Netflix original, Buckley shared the screen space alongside Fargo veterans Jesse Plemons and David Thewlis.

READ | Virus Delays Filming Of 2 Seasons Of ‘Atlanta’ Until 2021

Who is Jessie Buckley's partner?

The actor was linked with her War and Peace co-star James Norton. The duo first met on the sets of the film and fell in love. Though the couple was quite private about their love-life, during an interview with Daily Telegraph, she praised him and said that he is a brilliant actor. However, the couple parted their ways after dating for two years.

READ | What Time Does 'I Am Thinking Of Ending Things' Release On Netflix? Know Details

Jessie Buckley's net worth

The actor has a massive net worth of $15M, according to a Bio wikis 2018 report. The actor has bagged several awards and accolades for her performances in various TV shows and films. Her repertoire includes a British Academy Scotland award and a Hollywood Critics Association award under the 'Best Actress' category.

Jessie Buckley in Fargo

Jessie's character Oraetta Mayflower is a nurse, who has a serious pill problem. Her character first appeared in the public hospital that treated Justo Fadda’s (Jason Schwartzman), Italian mobster father. Because of prejudice against Italians, Donatello Fadda (Tomasso Ragno) was refused treatment at a nicer private hospital. During his care, Nurse Mayflower took it upon herself to put Donatello out of his non-misery.

READ | 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' Cast Net Worth Is Not 'a Strange Mystery'; Details Inside

READ | 'Fargo' Season 4 Cast And Character Details Of Actors Listed Here

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.