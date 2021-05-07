Who Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney? Here's All You Need To Know About The Writer

The latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has managed to grab the attention of many of his fans as it featured his wife Molly McNearney. After the episode aired on Thursday, a section of fans were curious to know more about his wife Molly McNearney. On a related note, if the question - Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife - has hit your search history too, here's a detailed answer for your query.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney?

Jimmy Kimmel's second spouse, Molly McNearney, is a 43-year-old writer and producer. Going by her IMDb profile, she has been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmys. Apart from being a writer, she also has three projects under her belt, in which she donned the hat of the actor. She is also known for writing husband Jimmy’s famous opening monologues. On the other hand, as per The List's website, Molly is also a human rights activist known for advocating for children's healthcare. The writer-producer also has a private Instagram account. However, a handful of her pictures and videos are available on her husband Jimmy's Instagram page.

Jimmy and Molly met on the former's show when McNearney started as a writer's assistant. Later, the two first started dating in late 2009 before getting engaged in 2012. The couple then tied the knot in 2013 and have two children together; their first child, Jane, was born July 10, 2014, and second child, a son, William John, was born in 2017 with a rare congenital heart defect but underwent successful heart surgery at three days of age.

Before taking wedding vows with Molly, the Oscar host was married to Gina Maddy for 14 years. The former husband-wife also welcomed two kids, Katie and Kevin. Apart from being Kimmel's ex-wife, Maddy is also known for her work as a costume designer and wardrobe supervisor in shows and movies like Party Like the Queen of France, The Man Show and Party Like the Rich and Famous.

After his split with Gina, Jimmy was in a long-term relationship with American standup comedian Sarah Silverman. Jimmy met Sarah in 2001 at the Comedy Central roast of Hugh Hefner. However, they did not end up getting married and parted ways in 2009.

IMAGE: JIMMY KIMMEL IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.