Who Is Karan Singh? Know About The Artist Behind Oscars Noms 2021 Colourful Artwork

With the announcement of Oscar nominations 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also revealed the Oscar Noms 2021 colourful artwork for the 93rd Oscars in which the artists who created the artwork received love and appreciation for the mind-blowing art they depicted. One of the prolific artists among the lot is Karan Singh who showcased his art beautifully. Read ahead to know more about the artist, Karan Singh.

The artist behind Oscars Noms 2021 colourful artwork

Karan Singh is a prominent Australian artist and an illustrator who did not really know what he wanted to become while he was growing up. According to reports by Design Boom, Karan Singh decided to opt for a Sydney University course called design computing which was based on what he liked and not on a career point of view. He found the course quite progressive, having lots of coding, interaction design, spacial design and related topics.

While he was in his last year of the course, he began illustrating in his spare time and realised how much he loved it. He then began publishing his work online and eventually got his first commission for a computer arts magazine. Karan then moved to Melbourne and began working for a studio as a graphic designer/illustrator for them.

Have a look at Karan Singh’s Instagram and enjoy some of the artist's amazing pieces of artwork.

Karan Singh showcased his stunning skills in this piece of art and named it ‘Kosmos’ that was a homage to 80s space futurism. He also added how it was also a marriage of styles for him, as he merged some of his older work with the new. He also mentioned how he loved this marriage of contrasts; the old meeting the new and the natural meeting the artificial. He then thanked his entire team who worked so hard to make this happen.

Oscar Nominations 2021

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best Supporting Actor

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“The White Tiger”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

Animated Feature

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Production Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

“The Father”

“Mank”

Costume Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Emma”

“Pinocchio”

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Editing

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Pinocchio”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

Sound

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“Tenet”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Soul”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

Song

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”