Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Boyfriend Bader S Shammas? Here's All We Know

Lindsay Lohan headed to her social media accounts on Sunday and posted a few pictures with her beau, Bader S Shammas in which she could be seen showing off an engagement ring. Posting a few cute pictures with him, Lindsay captioned the pictures, "My love. My life. My family. My future." Although the actor did not mention she was engaged in the caption, New York Post reported that the duo was engaged and fans' excitement knows no bounds. Fans now want to know more about Shammas, as he does not come from the film industry and wonder who he is.

Who is Bader S Shammas, Lindsay Lohan's boyfriend?

According to LinkedIn, Shammas is the vice president of an international wealth management firm. Reports state that he is in his mid-30s at the moment. The Sun mentioned that a source let them in on the information that the duo has been together for about two years now. The source further revealed that he was a 'steady and stable presence' in Lohan's life and mentioned it was only a 'matter of time' before they tied the knot.

Lindsay Lohan had earlier posted a group picture, which also included her and Shammas, where she had referred to him as her boyfriend in it. The picture also included her sister, Aliana and Bastille drummer Chris. She had reportedly captioned the image, "Lovely night with my sister and my boyfriend Bader. Such a magical night". However, the Mean Girls actor later deleted the picture, sparking rumoured that the duo had broken things off. However, the recently posted image puts the rumours to rest, and the couple looks more in love than ever. Shammas is reportedly from Dubai, where Lindsay has been living for the last few years, which is where the couple met.

Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas flick

The actor will soon be seen opposite Chord Overstreet in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie. The online streaming platform released a first look at the characters' and the film earlier via social media. The duo could be seen 'walkin' in a winter wonderland' as they wore colour-coordinated outfits and twined in olive green and red. The film will hit the streaming platform in 2022 and fans wait eagerly to know the name of the film. The caption read, "Just Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet walkin' in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com that's coming to Netflix in 2022........ nbd".

