Who Is Miley Cyrus' Husband? More FAQs Like This Answered About The Pop Sensation!

The Plastic Hearts singer Miley Cyrus has always grabbed eyeballs, whether it is with her music or her bold outrageous statements. Miley started her career by starring in the trend musical drama, Hannah Montana and has been loved by many ever since. Although many fans didn't approve of her drastic change in personality and looks, others have stuck by her side.

Almost everyone has had their fair share of opinions about the American singer-songwriter-actress, whether positive or negative. No matter what she does, people are always curious to know more about her. Here's a list of frequently asked questions about the pop sensation Mile Cyrus.

What is Miley's real name?

Did you know that Miley Cyrus isn't her original name? The singer was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. This name was given to Miley by her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus who believed that she was destined for amazing things. She always kept smiling earning her the nickname 'smiley', which was then shortened to Miley.

Who is Miley Cyrus' husband?

Liam Hemsworth was Miley Cyrus' husband. That's right, the actress is currently single. One of Miley Cyrus' movies is the reason Liam and Miley met. They started dating and had an on-again and off-again relationship ever since they starred together in the teen drama 'The Last Song.' The couple got married in 2018 in their home in Nashville Tennesse. Later they announced separation in 2019 citing 'incorrigible differences'. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

How much is Miley Cyrus' net worth?

Miley has been earning since a very young age. Post Hannah Montana she's been on many tours and has released several albums and singles as well. According to Capital FM, her net worth would be approximately $169 million.

Who are Miley Cyrus' siblings?

The Plastic Hearts singer has five siblings in total. Out of Miley Cyrus' siblings, her sister Noah and brother Braison were born to her parents Billy and Tish. While her mother has two children, Brandi and Trace, Miley also has an older brother Christopher Cody from her father and his first wife. All of Miley's maternal siblings as established entertainers in the industry.

Who is Miley Cyrus' mom?

Miley Cyrus's Mom is Leticia "Tish" Jean Finley aka Tish Cyrus. She's an American actress and producer and has produced a few of Miley's projects as well. Miley Cyrus' mom also doubles up as her manager.

Has Miley Cyrus acted in movies?

Yes, apart from her TV show, Miley Cyrus has acted in movies as well. Miley started her film acting career with the fantasy drama, Big Fish where she was credited as Destiny Cyrus. Out of Miley Cyrus' movies, the notables ones are Hannah Montana: The Movie and The Last Song.

What are Miley Cyrus' most popular songs?

Miley Cyrus has entertained the audience with her music since 2006 and still continues to do the same. Some of her most popular songs are Wrecking Ball, Party In The USA and Angels Like You. Some other popular songs from the list are The Climb, Midnight Sky, When I Look At You, and Malibu.

Will Miley Cyrus ever make music as Hannah Montana?

Well, that's a question only Miley herself can answer. The actress loves Hannah Montana and recently celebrated 15 years of the show with all the fervour. But there hasn't been a hint that she'd be going back to making music as Hannah.