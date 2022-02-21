Who Is Natasha Bassett, Elon Musk's Rumoured Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About

Rumours about Tesla CEO Elon Musk dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett have been going pretty strong. The 50-year-old seems to have moved on from his past relationship as recently, Bassett was seen leaving Musk's Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles on February 17. While leaving Musk's jet, the actor was reportedly seen trying to hide her identity by donning a long black trench coat and sunglasses.

According to a report by DailyMail, the 27-year-old actor has 'fallen for the 50-year-old's brains and not his bank balance'. As per the report, the duo's friends confirmed that the pair have been dating since shortly after Musk's split from his long-time love, singer Grimes. Here's everything you need to know about Elon Musk's girlfriend.

Who is Australian actress Natasha Bassett?

Born and brought up in Australia's New South Wales, Natasha Bassett got her first acting opportunity in theatre. She played Juliet in the play Romeo and Juliet. The actor has reportedly performed several gigs in Australia before she moved to the US where she studied at the Atlantic Acting School. The actor currently resides in Los Angeles.

Natasha Bassett has played the role of pop star Britney Spears for a film released in 2017, during the early days of #FreeBritney. The film received a lot of criticism, however, was a breakout role for Natasha. The actor will next be seen in Elvis Presley's biopic as his first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. The film is based on the life of Elvis Presley and the lead role will be played by Austin Butler, while Tom Hanks has been roped in to play Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's infamous manager.

Furthermore, Natasha, who is an active social media user, also appears to be an avid hiker. She has posted a series of hiking snaps and videos that have been liked by her fans and followers. Check out her posts below.

Natasha also has been vocal about several issues including animal rights and global warming. The actor uses her social media handles to convey social messages as well.

Furthermore, Tesla and SpaceX tycoon Musk has a one-year-old son named X AE A-Xii with the 33-year-old singer, Grimes. The duo parted their ways five months ago. Musk also shares five sons with his first wife, the author Justine Musk, and married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice. According to Forbes magazine, Musk has been named the richest man in the world with an estimated $2333.6 billion fortune.

(Image: @natashabassett/Instagram/AP)