Who Is Rapper Pardison Fontaine? All About Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion has been making the headlines ever since her first-ever Grammy win at the Grammys 2021. But, at the same time, another name that comes up is Pardison Fontaine. Pardison Fontaine is Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend. Megan herself confirmed her relationship with Pardison in February 2021. For the unversed, here's all one needs to know about Pardison Fontaine, aka Megan's new 'boo'.

Who is Pardison Fontaine?

Pardison Fontaine is a rapper and songwriter from New York. His birth name is Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe. Pardison Fontaine's height is said to be 6ft 6in. He was a basketball player in high school. He had also won a scholarship for basketball, but he soon gave that up to pursue a career in music.

Pardison Fontaine's age as of March 2021 is 31 years. Pardison Fontaine's net worth is estimated at around $500,000 USD. His stage name Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine is inspired by the film Back To The Future, putting a spin on Michael J. Fox's character name Marty McFly. He is also rumoured to have a four-year-old daughter Jordy Jr.

Pardison Fontaine's musical career

He released his debut mixtape Not Supposed to be Here in August 2015, but it wasn't until 2018 that he shot to fame. He rose to fame with his 2018 single Backin' It Up featuring rapper Cardi B. Pardison was also revealed to be the ghostwriter for Cardi B's album Invasion of Privacy. Pardison, who also goes by the nickname Pardi wrote the song Be Careful in Cardi B's debut album. He has also co-written songs like Violent Crimes for rapper Kanye West and South of Border for Ed Sheeran. His debut album Under8ed was released in 2019.

Pardison Fontaine's Instagram hinting at his relationship

Pardison Fontaine's Instagram is enough proof of his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The 31-year-old rapper has not shied away from putting forth his admiration for his girlfriend. Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend even posted a few pictures from their Valentine's Day date. After Megan's Grammy win, he took to Instagram to post about her success and also posted a picture of Megan on his Instagram later, with the caption 'Thank you God'.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys 2021

Megan Thee Stallion was nominated in four categories at the Grammys 2021. She won a Grammy in three out of those four categories. She won the Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap performance awards. These are Megan Thee Stallion's first nominations and wins at the Grammys 2021.