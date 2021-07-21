Who Is Rich Paul? Here Are Details Of 'Hello' Singer Adele's New Boyfriend

Following her high profiled divorce with Simon Konecki, Hello singer Adele made headlines for her dramatic transformation after losing weight. The British singer is once again in the limelight after sparking romance rumours with a mysterious man. After being spotted a few times with him, fans have been wondering who is Rich Paul, a name popping up as Adele's new boyfriend.

Adele confirmed to be dating Rich Paul

According to a report from People magazine, a source confirmed that Adele is in a relationship with a man called Rich Paul. The 33-year-old singer is confirmed to be dating the 40-year-old Rich Paul for a few months. After the rumours, the couple made their first public appearance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Who is Rich Paul?

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Rich Paul is an American Sports agent and the founder of Klutch Sports Group. The 40-year-old is known for representing some of the biggest Basket players namely LeBron James, Ben Simmons and Trae Young. In a profile called The New Yorker, an NBA general manager notoriously described Paul as being relentless in getting what his players want and would go to any lengths to achieve it.

Paul now stationed in Beverly Hills was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio where he went to enrol in the University of Akron and later in Cleveland State. After the death of his father due to Intestinal cancer, Paul dropped out of college to find a career in Sports. Paul met LeBron James in 2002 after which the duo started working together. After working in Leon Rose at Creative Artists Agency, the experience earned him enough to start his own agency.

More on Adele

Touted as one of the best selling artists in the world, Adele delivered several top-charting hits and sold-out albums in her career. Her songs like Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Set Fire to the Rain, Skyfall and Someone Like You remain some of the biggest hits by the singer. After her massive success with the album titled 25, fans are excited for the next album and awaiting an announcement on Adele's Instagram.

IMAGE- SAY CHEESE DGTL'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.