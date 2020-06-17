Who Is Savannah Montano Dating? Find Out More Details About Her Boyfriend

Savannah Montano is a popular American Instagram model and entrepreneur. Savannah rose to the limelight with her Tumblr and Vine accounts, where she garnered a large following. Recently, Savannah appeared on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. Fans on Twitter have been enjoying watching her on the podcast and are wondering, “Who is Savannah Montano Dating?”

Who is Savannah Montano dating?

The 23-year-old South Florida native is reportedly dating UFC Mixed Martial Arts fighter Dillon Danis right now. Although the duo is not very keen on sharing their relationship openly on social media, it has been confirmed by various media outlets that Dillon Danis and Savannah Montano have been going out for close to a year now.

Dillon Danis has recently posted a story on his Instagram, with a snippet from Savannah Montano’s appearance on Call Her Daddy, adding the text “when your girlfriend on calling her daddy” and a facepalm emoji. Dillon’s latest Instagram post featuring girlfriend Savannah was on October 29, 2019, and the couple is seen jet-skiing together. However, Savannah has not posted any pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle yet.

Savannah Montano's Boyfriend

Savannah Montano’s boyfriend, the professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis is well known for his fighting skills. But him being MMA legend Conor McGregor’s best friend and training partner also adds to his fame. Montano posted a video of herself flying to New York City to surprise Danis five months ago, on her YouTube channel, which has more than 500,000 subscribers.

Jared and Savannah

Savannah Montano dated social media star Jared Yarnall when they were both teenagers and new on the internet. This was approximately in 2011. The couple gained popularity on Tumblr when they started posting intimate and cute pictures and videos of themselves together. Hence, they became one of Tumblr’s most loved couples and were nicknamed Javannah by fans.

Jared and Savannah had a joint Facebook and Twitter account as well. Both these accounts garnered a joint following of over 600,000 for them. The couple reportedly broke up in 2013. Savannah Montano then began dating Instagram star and model Jesse Stevens. Jesse and Savannah dated for approximately 4 years on and off before parting ways in 2018.

Savannah Montano's Instagram

Savannah Montano has a following of over 1 million on Instagram. The model also started 'Disruptive Youth', a fashion website that offers a wide range of clothes and accessories that are designed according to Savannah’s taste in fashion. Here are some of the best posts from Savannah Montano Instagram.

