Who Is Sierra Deaton? All You Need To Know About Singer Luke Hemmings' Fiancé

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sierra Deaton on Tuesday, June 8. The 24-year-old actor shared the photos of his proposal on Instagram and wrote, "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton". So who is Sierra Deaton, all you need to know about Luke Hemmings' fiance-

Who is Sierra Deaton?

About Sierra Deaton's Early Life

Sierra Deaton was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1991. Sierra has multi-ethnic background since her father Dr. John Deaton is British whereas her mother Vu Deaton is Vietnamese. She also has an older sister named Lara and they grew up with their family in Orlando, Florida. Sierra went to Lake Howell High School and later graduated from The University of Central Florida. According to The Famous People, she started to dance at the age of 2 and she is skilled at Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Contemporary.

About Alex and Seira musical duo

Sierra Deaton and her former boyfriend, musician Alex Kinsey started to perform together after Alex discovered her talent while dating her. They auditioned for The X Factor US in New Orleans with a sultry version of Briney Spears' Toxic. They wowed judges through their performance and reached the top 40. They got music critic Simon Cowell as their mentor on the show. Upon reaching the top 12, they gave their first live performance on the show with the stripped-down version of Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines. In December 2013, Alex and Sierra emerged as the winners of X Factor US and became the only duo of the American version of the show and the fourth in the franchise to win the competition at the time.

Their victory was followed by the success of their albums later. Alex & Sierra released their debut single Scarecrow in May 2014 and it sold 30,000 copies within the first week of release. In July 2014, Sierra and Alex announced the title and the cover of their debut album It's About Us and within four days they released their promotional single Little Do You Know. The duo stopped making music together after they broke up in September 2017 and decided to part ways.

About Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton relationship

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton started to get romantically involved in 2018 and the couple keeps sharing their romantic moments, their travel diaries, and also their admiration for each other. Upon getting engaged, Sierra shared a string of photos of Luke's proposal. In one of the pictures, Luke can be seen putting a diamond ring on her finger and Sierra looked more than delighted and they were both seen gazing into the eyes of each other. The couple also shared a kiss in front of mountains and clouds in the backdrop. Sierra wrote in the caption, "it was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever 🤍 @lukehemmings". Check out of their moments together-

IMAGE: SIERRA DEATON'S INSTAGRAM

