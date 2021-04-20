Who Is Simu Liu? Details About Marvel's 1st Asian Superhero In 'Shang-Chi' Trailer

The upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero movie features Simu Liu in the titular role of Shang-Chi. With the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu will become Marvel's 1st Asian superhero to lead the film. A lot of people have been curious to know about the actor Simu Liu who will be playing superhero Shang-Chi in the movie. Here is a look at Simu Liu’s movies, age and other details about the actor.

Who is Simu Liu?

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor, writer and stuntman known for his work in various TV shows and movies. He became a popular face all over the world for his performance as Jung Kim in the award-winning CBC Television sitcom Kim's Convenience. According to IMDb, the actor immigrated from China at the young age of five. He was raised in Mississauga, Ontario before graduating from the Richard Ivey School of Business. After his graduation, Simu Liu worked at a top accounting firm for around a year before being laid off. He then decided to pursue acting and got himself roles in TV shows like Heroes Reborn (2015), Nikita (2010), Warehouse 13 (2009) and Air Emergency (2003).

Since then, the actor has featured in several shows like Blood and Water (2015) and Taken (2017). He also guest-starred in series like The Expanse (2015), Bad Blood (2017), and Fresh Off the Boat (2015). Apart from acting, he has also written and produced for television as well as films. He served as a writer for the second season of Blood and Water. The multitalented artist is also into stunt business and trains extensively in martial arts and stunt work. Such talents make him the perfect actor to play Marvel's 1st Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Previous Simu Liu's movies are Pacific Rim where he worked as an extra and Women is Losers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu's age is 32 years. The actor celebrated his 32nd birthday on April 19 where he shared the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posters. After he released the posters featuring him as Shang-Chi, the makers released the Shang-Chi trailer that has been received well by the audience all over the world. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast features Awkwafina as Katy, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor, and Dallas Liu. The role of villain, Mandarin is played by Tony Leung in the movie. All the actors are making their debut in MCU. Here is a look at the Shang-Chi trailer.

Shang-Chi trailer

Image Credits: Simu Liu Instagram