Who Is The Army Of The Dead's Zombie Queen? Details About This Zombie Heist Drama

Netflix recently showcased a highly anticipated zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead, that was first announced in 2007. The movie follows an incident of a zombie outbreak in the city of Las Vegas where a bunch of mercenaries attempt the greatest heist ever. While the movie consists of numerous talented artists that possess a massive fan following, it also includes the actor who has appeared in a couple of movies so far. She essays a significant role of Army of the Dead's zombie queen.

Who is the Army of the Dead's zombie queen?

For those wondering who is the Army of the Dead's zombie queen, it is actor Athena Perample who essays the pivotal role of the queen of Alpha zombies in the film. Athena Perample in Army of the Dead is also a stunt artist who became a part of the 2019 American supernatural horror movie Countdown where she appeared as a stunt double for actor Elizabeth Lail, who essayed the lead role of Quinn Harris in the film. Later on, she also became a part of the crew of the film Wanda Vision in which she performed as the stunt double of multiple actors namely Kat Dennings, Kate Forbes and Kathryn Hahn. And now, through Army of the Dead, she made her acting debut and bagged a pivotal role of the queen of zombies.

Army of the Dead cast

Directed by Zack Snyder and even based on his original story, Army of the Dead cast includes a variety of spectacular and popular actors namely Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Maria Cruz, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Nora Arnezeder as Lily, Garret Dillahunt as Martin, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Michael Cassidy as Sergeant Kelly, Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters and more.

The movie hit the theatres in the US on May 14, 2021, and after a couple of days, it began streaming on Netflix too. Though the movie was not received well by the fans as well as the critics, it did receive words of praise for its cast selection and action sequences.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD TRAILER, ATHENA PERAMPLE'S INSTAGRAM

