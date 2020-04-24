Who Is The Gimp? Quentin Tarantino Clears Mystery Around The Iconic 'Pulp Fiction' Scene

Quentin Tarantino has been one of the most influential directors of Hollywood. The director recently celebrated 25 years of his cult classic film, Pulp Fiction. In order to celebrate 25 years of Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino spoke to a news publishing house and revealed details about a big mystery about the film. He revealed the details about Gimp, who accompanied the store owner, Maynard who had helped Marsellus and Butcher as prisoners. Gimp was a prominent character in that film and he was dressed in a full leather bandage suite for the same. Read more about what Quentin Tarantino had to say about his film, Pulp Fiction.

Quentin Tarantino Reveals who the Gimp is and what happened to him

The die-hard fans of Pulp fiction have always wondered who Gimp was, where he came from, and what happened to him after Butch escaped and knocked him out with a punch. Tarantino’s script never had any of those details about the character. But Tarantino recent revealed that though the film didn’t show what happened to him, in his mind when he wrote that the Gimp’s dead. Quentin says, “Butch knocks him out and then when he passed out he hangs himself. In terms of backstory, he was like a hitchhiker or somebody that they picked up seven years ago, and they trained him so he’s the perfect victim”.

More about Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino has given the audience some outstanding films since he started his career. One of them is Pulp Fiction, and the film has a very huge and strong fan following. The film was released in the year 1994 and starred popular faces like John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in prominent roles. The film focuses on the underworld life of two Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster's wife, a boxer, and two small-time criminals.

