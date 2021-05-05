Star Wars Day was celebrated all over the world yesterday on May 4, 2021. Fans all over the world observe Star Wars Day annually on the same date to celebrate the cult sci-fi franchise. The Star Wars movies have been winning the hearts of the audiences since 1977. The movies have also won several awards and accolades on the global stage. However, only one person has received an Oscar nomination for acting in a Star Wars film. For all the people who are curious to know who is the only person to receive an Oscar nomination for acting in a Star Wars film, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is the only person to receive an Oscar nomination for acting in a Star Wars film?

The name of the actor is Alec Guinness. He played “Ben" Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope that released in 1977. Star Wars movies have been nominated and have also won in several categories in the Academy Awards ever since this first movie came out in 1977. However, the majority of these nominations and wins have been for the technical aspects of the films in the Star Wars franchise or for its iconic scores by John Williams. Out of all the 11 films in the franchise, only Alec Guinness in Star Wars movies has earned a nomination for acting for his role of “Ben" Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first Star Wars film, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 50th Academy Awards. Alec Guinness as Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi is still remembered by fans of the movie and franchise.

Alec Guinness in Star Wars

Alec Guinness was already one of the most acclaimed members of the Star Wars film cast. By the time he played “Ben" Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, he had already been nominated thrice at the Oscars. He had also won the coveted trophy for Best Actor for The Bridge on the River Kwai. The actor later went on to win an Academy Honorary Award for lifetime achievement in 1980.

Star Wars Oscar trivia

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope was nominated for a total of 10 categories at the 50th Academy Awards including a nomination for the Best Picture. It was the only time when a Star Wars movie received a nomination in the category. 50th Academy Awards proved to be a huge hit for the franchise as it bagged seven trophies out of 10 nominations. It was the most Oscar wins for a film in that year.

