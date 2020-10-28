Who Played Caddy Manager In Caddyshack? Details About Actor Inside

Caddyshack is a sports comedy film directed by Harold Rami that released in the year 1980. The film has a cult following and has received critical acclaim from various media portals including ESPN and is known as one of the funniest sports movies of all time. As the film completes 40 years of release, here is a look at the actor and answer to the question: Who played the caddy manager in Caddyshack? Read on to know details.

Who played caddy manager in Caddyshack?

Brian Doyle-Murray has portrayed the character of caddy manager in the film Caddyshack. His character was called Lou Loomis in the movie. The actor had co-written the film with Douglas Kenney and Harold Ramis.

Brian Doyle-Murray's age and early life

Brian Doyle-Murray was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 31st, 1945, he is 74 years of age. He started his career in in the entertainment industry in the early 1970s and made appearances in a number of films. Over the years, he tried his hands as a comedian and screenwriter as well and was a co-writer of Caddyshack.

Career of Brian Doyle-Murray

Brian Doyle-Murray debuted as an actor in Hollywood with the film titled Fuzz which released in the year 1972. He went on to feature on Saturday Night Live where he portrayed various characters. He has been a part of acclaimed films like Ghostbusters II, Club Paradise, Legal Eagles, Yes, Dear, and has also been seen in Lodge 49 where he had a recurring role.

Where was Brian Doyle-Murray seen last?

Apart from being an actor, Brian Doyle-Murray has also been a voice-over artist for numerous films, shows and video games. He was last seen in Lodge 49 where he portrayed the character of Bob Kruger and has been a part of the show from 2018 till 2019. The actor was also a part of the animated cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, where he lent his voice for The Flying Dutchman (Arrival recordings) which aired in 2020.

Brian Doyle-Murray's Net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Brian Doyle-Murray’s net worth is $ 4 million. This is over Rs 29 crores when converted to INR.

