Who Played The Old Woman In 'Pumpkinhead'? Read All About Madeleine Taylor Holmes

Pumpkinhead is a 1988 movie directed by Stan Winston. The movie has gained so much popularity over the years that it has become a cult classic movie. Actor Madeleine Taylor Holmes is also seen in the movie as the Old Hill Woman and has one of the scariest roles in the movie. So, take a look at Madeleine Taylor Holmes' life and career and more about the movie in the article below.

Who played the old woman in Pumpkinhead?

The old woman in the film Pumpkinhead was played by actor Madeleine Taylor Holmes. Madeleine Taylor Holmes was born on August 6, 1914. She was brought up in Forest Hills, New York. Her parents worked in the film and theatre industry. Madeleine's father appeared in over 100 Broadway plays in his five-decade career. Madeleine's mother, a Canadian, was also seen in many movies like Ruggles of Red Gap (1918), The Life Story of John Lee, or The Man They Could Not Hang (1912) and A Pair of Sixes (1918).

Madeleine Taylor Holmes' movies

Madeleine Taylor Holmes was seen in quite a few movies. Her first most notable role was Flight to Tangier in 1953. The film was directed by Charles Marquis Warren. The movie is about a flight and all the events that go wrong in it. Madeleine Taylor Holmes did a small and uncredited role in the film. The film starred Joan Fontaine as Susan Lane, Jack Palance as Gil Walker, Corinne Calvet as Nicki, Robert Douglas as Danzer, Marcel Dalio as Goro, Jeff Morrow as Colonel C.M. Wier and Richard Shannon as Lieutenant Bill Luzon.

She was then seen in The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976). The film was directed by Clint Eastwood and was written by Forrest Carter and Philip Kaufman. The film starred Clint Eastwood as Josey Wales, Chief Dan George as Lone Watie, Sondra Locke as Laura Lee, Bill McKinney as Terrill, John Vernon as Fletcher, Paula Trueman as Grandma Sarah, Sam Bottoms as Jamie and Charles Tyner as Zukie Limmer. Madeleine Taylor Holmes was seen as Grannie Hawkins in the film.

After this film, she was seen in Fatso (1980). The film was written and directed by Anne Bancroft. It featured Candice Azzara as Lydia Bollowenski, Anne Bancroft as Antoinette Sosonna (née DiNapoli), Ron Carey as Frank "Frankie" DiNapoli, Jr, David Comfort as Anthony Sosonna, Father Bob Curtis as Father Monohan, Dom DeLuise as Dominic Anthony "Dom" DiNapoli, Richard Karron as Sonny "Big Guy" Loffolotto and Michael Lombard as Charlie Sosonna. Madeline had an uncredited role in the film.

After Fatso, Madeleine Taylor Holmes was seen in Pumpkinhead. Pumpkinhead had Lance Henriksen as Ed Harley, John D'Aquino as Joel, Jeff East as Chris, Kerry Remsen as Maggie, Kimberly Ross as Kim, Buck Flower as Mr. Wallace, Mayim Bialik as Christine Wallace, Joel Hoffman as Steve "Scratch", Cynthia Bain as Tracy and Florence Schauffer as Haggis. The movie became very famous and Madeleine Taylor Holmes was seen in quite a scary role.

