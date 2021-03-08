Who Plays Seth In 'Moxie'? Get To Know Why The Actor Looks Familiar

Netflix's Moxie is a comedy-drama adapted from the novel of the same name. The movie follows a shy 16-year-old Vivian who is known in the school as being the "obedient" girl. Having met the new girl, Lucy changes her life as she's not the type to comply with the rules and gives a tough time to the school bullies. Together, they ignite a feminist movement to shut down the sexist status quo of their school. Seth is not only Vivian's love interest but the entire world's after his widely appreciated performance. Let's get to know the actor behind the lover boy.

Who plays Seth in Moxie?

Seth in Moxie is played by the 23-year-old actor Nico Hiraga who's quite a familiar face in the industry. Nico Hariga is of Japanese descent and feels obliged to represent his heritage on-screen more often. With only four years of experience in the showbiz, the actor has managed to grab good movies and create long-lasting impressions. He has appeared in Skate Kitchen and Ballers in cameo roles. His most notable work was in Booksmart as Tanner who was, for the most part, seen skating, even literally, throughout the movie.

Speaking of skating, the actor is actually a professional skateboarder and took it up seriously before acting came to him. This may be the reason why most of his roles had him incorporate his skill into life. Upon being asked if he's afraid of being typecast for the same, he said to Teen Vogue that it is the opposite that he's feeling and would in fact love to make skateboarding mainstream and give it a good name in the entertainment industry.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of his rad skills of skateboarding in Moxie. In the book, his character was originally a Latino who was also a new kid in the school along with Lucy but the movie creators decided to have Hiraga on board. One look at his Instagram and anybody would be aware of his love for the sport. He boasts a whopping 400,000+ followers on Instagram of dedicated fans who keep supporting him in the comments. Take a look at his profile:

