Who Survives 'Army Of The Dead' In The End? Find Out Below

Army of the Dead is the latest Snyder project that is making headlines. The zombie apocalypse film stars Dave Bautista in lead role and was released on Netflix on May 21. Since the film released it has received critical acclaim and has received positive reception from audience. The film revolves around a team that has been hired to retrieve money from a casino in Las Vegas that has now been infested by zombies. So, who survives in the end? Does Dave Bautista die in Army of the Dead? Find out below.

Who survives ‘Army of the Dead’? (Spoilers ahead)

Zack Snyder stepped away from his DC fame and ventured in a new arena with his latest film, Army of the Dead. Army of the Dead has been in the pipeline for years but finally it received a green signal in 2020. The film finally released in select theatres and premiered on Netflix on May 21. Dave Bautista as Scott Ward is given the responsibility to recover $200 million from a casino in Las Vegas that is now infested with zombies.

Scott and has team soon embark on the mission and plan to retrieve the money. Along the way, the team gets to know about Geeta, a mother who is trapped in Las Vegas. Kate, Scott’s daughter makes it her mission to help Geeta leave Las Vegas and return to her kids. But during this mission several of Scott’s team members are killed. So, who survives Army of the Dead in the end?

Scott Ward’s team that entered Las Vegas as a united front but they all had their ulterior motives. In the final few scenes of the film, Lily and Guzman are sacrifice themselves for the team. Guzman detonates his grenades as zombies attack him, Lily and Scott. Th explosion kills him, the zombies and also destroys the money he collected from the vault. Lily and Scott continue their journey towards the roof but are confronted by Zeus.

Zeus stabs Lily but before dying she successfully destroys the Queen’s head. Ward and Peters continue their journey to retrieve Kate. Kate rescues Geeta but they are confronted by Zeus. Ward reaches there in time and saves them. The moment Geeta, Kate, and Ward reach the rooftop but find there is no rescue helicopter. The moment Peters’ arrives with the helicopter Zeus once again corners them.

Kate, Geeta, Ward, and Zeus all jump on the helicopter. A combat between Zeus and Ward begins, the Alpha King bites the later. But Kate intervenes and hits Zeus, and Scott ends him. At the same moment the explosion happens and the helicopter crashes. Only Kate survives the crash, when she finds her father is injured but will soon turn into a zombie due to the bite. So, Kate ends up killing him and a new rescue helicopter arrive. Vanderohe also survives the mission and leaves for Mexico with the money. But soon he feels sick and realizes that he has been bitten by a zombie.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD

