Who Were The Crew Of 'PT 109'? Take A Look At All The Actors In The Movie & Their Roles

PT 109 is a 1963 American film about the late President John F. Kennedy. The movie was adapted by Vincent Flaherty and Howard Sheehan from the book PT 109: John F. Kennedy in World War II by Robert J. Donovan. The film's screenplay was written by Richard L. Breen and it focused on Kennedy's work as an officer of the United States Navy. Take a look at the cast of the movie in the article below :

Cast of PT 109 - Lead characters

Cliff Robertson as Lt. (j.g.) John F. Kennedy

Actor Cliff Robertson played the role of Lt. John F. Kennedy in the cast of PT 109. His portrayal of John F. Kennedy was critically praised. Actor Cliff Robertson became famous for playing this role and had a very fruitful career after this film. He was seen in the Spider-Man film series as Uncle Ben and also played Henry Ford in Ford: The Man and the Machine (1987). He has been featured in many shows as well.

Also Read | 'Haunting of Bly Manor' cast was seen in THESE movies and series as well

Ty Hardin as Ensign Leonard J. Thom

Actor Ty Hardin played the role of Ensign Leonard J. Thom in the film. Ty Hardin is an American actor who is well known for his show Bronco (1958). He did many films like The Space Children (1958), As Young as We Are (1958), I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958), The Buccaneer (1958) and Last Train from Gun Hill (1959).

James Gregory as Commander C. R. Ritchie

Actor James Gregory was seen as Commander C. R. Ritchie in the film. He did many movies and was known for having a deep voice. A few of his movies are The Manchurian Candidate (1962), Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970), and the popular sitcom Barney Miller (1975–1982).

Also Read | Amazing Race 2020 cast: List of all participating contestants and their teams

PT 109 Cast - Supporting characters

Robert Culp as Ensign George "Barney" Ross

Actor Robert Culp was seen as Ensign George "Barney" Ross in the film PT 109. Rober was an actor, screenwriter, voice actor, and director, widely known for his work in television. He did many films and was very popular in his time. His famous show is The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1964).

Also Read | Who is the new cast of RHOC? Read to know the details of the leading ladies of RHOC

Grant Williams as Lt. Alvin Cluster

Grant Williams was seen as Lt. Alvin Cluster in the film. Grant was an American actor known for his work in The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957). He was also seen in many theatre performances.

Also Read | 'Shazam' Cast: Here is the main cast and all the characters they played in the movie

Interesting fact - Who were the crew of PT 109?

The PT 109 crew consisted of John F. Kennedy, Leonard J. Thom, George H. R. "Barney" Ross, Raymond Albert, Charles A. "Bucky" Harris, William Johnston, Andrew Jackson Kirksey, John E. Maguire, Harold William Marney, Edman Edgar Mauer, Patrick H. "Pappy" McMahon,Ray L. Starkey and Gerard E. Zinser. Each member of the team was from many different states in the US, each having a special ability to make a complete team.

Promo Pic Credit: Tv Uber's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.