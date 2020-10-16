Who Were The Crew Of 'PT 109'? Take A Look At All The Actors In The Movie & Their Roles

Quick links:
PT 109 is a 1963 American film about the late President John F. Kennedy. The movie was adapted by Vincent Flaherty and Howard Sheehan from the book PT 109: John F. Kennedy in World War II by Robert J. Donovan. The film's screenplay was written by Richard L. Breen and it focused on Kennedy's work as an officer of the United States Navy. Take a look at the cast of the movie in the article below :
Actor Cliff Robertson played the role of Lt. John F. Kennedy in the cast of PT 109. His portrayal of John F. Kennedy was critically praised. Actor Cliff Robertson became famous for playing this role and had a very fruitful career after this film. He was seen in the Spider-Man film series as Uncle Ben and also played Henry Ford in Ford: The Man and the Machine (1987). He has been featured in many shows as well.
Also Read | 'Haunting of Bly Manor' cast was seen in THESE movies and series as well
Tall, blonde and very handsome, Ty Hardin (born January 01, 1930) created a niche for himself as a cowboy star of TV Westerns. When Clint Walker walked out on his leading role in "Cheyenne", producers offered it to Ty. His impressive 6’2” good looks quickly stole the limelight away from its former star. When his tenue came to an end, Warner Bros. snapped him up and offered him his own show, "Broncho", which ran for 68 episodes. • Born Orison Whipple Hungerford Jr. in New York City, he grew up in Austin, Texas. Aged 16, he left school, joined the U.S Army, and was sent to Korea. On his return, he attended university whilst simultaneously taking acting classes. By 1957, he’d established his own engineering firm and married his childhood sweetheart (he married a total of eight times). However, when he suggested a move to California, she balked at the idea. Undaunted, the blonde, chiseled beefcake went alone. It didn’t take him long before he was spotted by a talent scout and given his first screen role, billed as Ty Hungerford, in "The Space Children" followed by "I Married a Monster from Outer Space" (both 1958). The same year, he was selected by Hal B. Wallis for the Western, "Last Train from Gun Hill". • His other film credits include: "Wall of Noise", "PT 109", "Palm Springs Weekend" (all 1963), "Battle of the Bulge" (1965), "Custer of the West" (1967), "Berserk!" (1967), "The Last Rebel" and "Avanti" (1972). • By mid-decade, tired of the roles offered, he left Hollywood for Europe, appearing in a spate of spaghetti westerns (he famously turned down the offer to star in "A Fistful of Dollars", which went to Clint Eastwood). • By the 1970s, Ty had retired from acting; his other business interests included a chain of Spanish laundromats and a beach bar. Back in the U.S in 1984, he announced his candidacy for Republican President. • During the last decade of his life, he returned to acting, lastly as Colonel Sanders in the comedy "The Back-up Bride" (2011). He died in August 2017, aged 87. • • #iusedtobeinpictures #tyhardin #actor #blonde #handsome #pinup #beardedguy #gayicon #westerns #warnerbros #broncho #cheyenne #berserk
Actor Ty Hardin played the role of Ensign Leonard J. Thom in the film. Ty Hardin is an American actor who is well known for his show Bronco (1958). He did many films like The Space Children (1958), As Young as We Are (1958), I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958), The Buccaneer (1958) and Last Train from Gun Hill (1959).
Actor James Gregory was seen as Commander C. R. Ritchie in the film. He did many movies and was known for having a deep voice. A few of his movies are The Manchurian Candidate (1962), Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970), and the popular sitcom Barney Miller (1975–1982).
Also Read | Amazing Race 2020 cast: List of all participating contestants and their teams
Actor Robert Culp was seen as Ensign George "Barney" Ross in the film PT 109. Rober was an actor, screenwriter, voice actor, and director, widely known for his work in television. He did many films and was very popular in his time. His famous show is The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1964).
Also Read | Who is the new cast of RHOC? Read to know the details of the leading ladies of RHOC
In 1941, John F. Kennedy and his older brother Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. joined the Navy. JFK was made Lieutenant and assigned to the South Pacific as commander of a patrol torpedo boat, the PT-109. In the early morning dark of August 2, 1943, Kennedy’s boat was rammed by a Japanese destroyer. Two of his crew - Harold Marney and Andrew Jackson Kirksey - very likely died instantly. JFK and the rest of his crew spent the next several days swimming from one island to another, and setting out at night in search of Allied vessels to rescue them. Eroni Kumana and Biuku Gasa, two local coast watchers working with the Allies, found Kennedy and showed him how to carve a message into a coconut husk. They passed his message on, which led to Kennedy’s and his surviving crew’s rescue. Kennedy’s actions to save his surviving crew after the sinking of the boat earned him the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. He was also awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the collision. #JFKLfromHome #MuseumFromHome #otd #tdih #wwii #pt109
Grant Williams was seen as Lt. Alvin Cluster in the film. Grant was an American actor known for his work in The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957). He was also seen in many theatre performances.
Also Read | 'Shazam' Cast: Here is the main cast and all the characters they played in the movie
The PT 109 crew consisted of John F. Kennedy, Leonard J. Thom, George H. R. "Barney" Ross, Raymond Albert, Charles A. "Bucky" Harris, William Johnston, Andrew Jackson Kirksey, John E. Maguire, Harold William Marney, Edman Edgar Mauer, Patrick H. "Pappy" McMahon,Ray L. Starkey and Gerard E. Zinser. Each member of the team was from many different states in the US, each having a special ability to make a complete team.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.