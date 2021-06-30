Whoopi Goldberg Returns To 'The View'; Introduces Her 'new Best Friend'

Whoopi Goldberg has achieved wide fame as one of the hosts of the popular talk show The View. However, she had been out of action for a week which had created concerns among her fans regarding her health. After a week’s absence from the show, she finally returned as the host and elaborated on the reasons behind her leave. Goldberg opened up about her condition called sciatica, which has made it difficult for her to walk. She also introduced her new “best friend” that has been keeping her company during this time.

Whoopi Goldberg's health update on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has remained one of the active members of the show ever since the beginning of her tenure as one of the hosts. Her week-long leave was thus unexpected for many who had been enquiring about her absence. During her comeback, Goldberg revealed that she has been suffering from sciatica, describing it as a “bulging disc in your back” which shoots pain down the leg, as it impacts the sciatic nerve. She then introduced her “new best friend”, which happens to be the walker that she is using due to this condition.

WELCOME BACK, WHOOPI! ❤️ Our @WhoopiGoldberg returns to @TheView after suffering from sciatica and shares about her recovery. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/cqOW6sbRvQ — The View (@TheView) June 29, 2021

The host then described about her “horrible” experience of not being able to move her leg due to this problem. She jokingly compared the condition to a “bad boyfriend” who has come back into her life to create trouble. She even held up her walker for the camera for her co-hosts to see. Goldberg ended her note by expressing her happiness towards returning to the show. Joy Behar, who is one of her co-hosts, also remembered the time when she herself went through the same condition during her younger days.

Whoopi Goldberg had previously taken a leave due to health concerns back in February 2019 before being admitted to a hospital due to pneumonia. She revealed in an interaction with People that she went through a near-death experience during that period of time. The host said that she was made aware of this fact by doctors themselves while convincing her to take a hiatus from the show. She ended her note by emphasising the importance of taking care of one’s health.

