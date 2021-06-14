Whoopi Goldberg To Be Awarded At Moving Mountains Virtual Fundraiser; Read Details

Whoopi Goldberg is popularly known for her roles in films like Ghost, Sister Act, The Color Purple and The View. The veteran actor will be honoured during a Moving Mountains virtual fundraiser on June 15, adding another award to her collection. The creator of the fundraiser praised the actor for her work.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Moving Mountains virtual fundraiser, created and led by Bosch star Jamie Hector, offers underprivileged youth free programmes, access, and opportunity to explore the creative and business aspects of the arts. Whoopi Goldberg joins a list of prior Moving Mountains winners that includes, among others, LL Cool J, Steve Buscemi, Jesse Williams, and Hill Harper.

She will be honoured during the event, which will also include a cook-along with former NBA great Charles Oakley and appearances by Michael Bivins, O.J. Anderson, Stephen Baker, and Robert 'Kool' Bell. Hector said that he loved Whoopi and that she's an incredible person. He added that he reached out to her and praised her for being a force in the industry. She understands the job they do and the importance of being a member of a community and giving back to the youth.

About Moving Mountains

Creating an engaging programme for virtual participants including an at-home cooking option was vital to Hector and his board as a strategy to control Zoom fatigue. He wanted to do this because many people are experiencing Zoom fatigue at this stage in the epidemic. Putting on a gala, whether virtual or in-person has always been difficult. However, for Hector, it serves as another reminder of the soul and purpose of Moving Mountains. He started in 2007 after witnessing firsthand the impact arts had on his life and ultimate career.

A look at Whoopi Goldberg's awards

Whoopi Goldberg's philanthropy work and her films have garnered her immense popularity. She is one of the few actors to receive the EGOT i.e. Emmys, Grammys, an Oscar as well as a Tony award for her performances. She was awarded the Emmys for her film The View and Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel, The Grammys for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording, the Oscar award for Ghost and the Tony Award for Thoroughly Modern Millie.

