Why Did Blake Jenner And Melissa Benoist Split? A Detailed Look Into Their Marriage

Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist split came as a shock after both the parties alleged physical abuse and mental torture.The once ‘golden couple’ as referred by The Sun have now parted ways. The series of events that led to their separation include a brief period of abuse as claimed by Melissa Benoist’s 14-minute long video in November 2019.

Why did Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist split?

After taking ‘responsibility for the abuse’ as reported by The Sun, Blake Jenner also claimed that Melissa was ‘verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive’. The two were married for a year between 2015 and 2016. Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist split was finalised in 2017 as Melissa Benoist cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for separation.

Melissa had changed her last name to Jenner, but went back to Benoist after the split in the early days of 2016. When Melissa Benoist revealed her ordeal during her marriage with Blake Jenner through her Instagram video, several celebs came out in support of the Supergirl actor.

In the video, she had claimed that “The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across the pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked. learned to lock me in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property, replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself. It is still hard for me to dissect what I was thinking and feeling that kept me from stopping what felt like a runaway freight train.”

The reason behind Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist split

Blake Jenner also accepted the claims made by Benoist recently. He explained his side and also gave a statement through his Instagram. He claimed that the abuse was the result of 'co-dependency and a false sense of manhood'. He shared an elaborate Instagram post over the incident.

Blake Jenner's post

The couple had met on the sets of Glee while filming for the fifth season in 2013. After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2015. At the moment, Melissa is married and a mother of a child with her Supergirl co-star Christopher Wood.

