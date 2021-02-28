Why Did Jennifer Lopez Include Pole Dancing To Her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

It has been more than a year since Jennifer Lopez performed alongside Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show in February 2020. Jennifer Lopez stunned NFL viewers when she performed a pole dancing routine at the halftime show. Lopez sang her 1999 hit song 'Waiting ForTonight' while hitting the poses on a rotating pole onstage. Even though many viewers were impressed by the 50-year-old entertainer, Lopez's pole dancing bit was inevitably labelled as 'sexual' and 'inappropriate' by many. So why did Jennifer Lopez brought pole dancing into her halftime performance anyway?

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Wants 'nothing To Do' With Rumours About Cheating Fiancé

Why did Jennifer Lopez bring pole Dancing into her Superbowl halftime performance?

Jennifer Lopez trained to pole dance for her role in the 2019 film Hustlers in which she portrayed the role of a veteran stripper named 'Ramona'. Even though her role was critically acclaimed, Lopez’s nomination for supporting role in Oscars 2020 did not get a win. At the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2020, Jennifer Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner about channelling her celebrated character of Ramona from the Hustlers in her halftime performance. Lopez said with a smile that Ramona will live forever. She added this was the end of awards season but not the end for Ramona. When asked about her sexy dance moves, she said it was such a skill for her to learn and she just knew during the time that it would be a fun thing for the audience.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Recreates Scene From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To Celebrate 20 Years; Watch

According to Cinema Blend, as many viewed Jennifer Lopez's and Shakira’s combined performance as being one of the most successful Super Bowl halftime shows ever, there were also a bunch of people who criticized their performance and claimed the performance to be 'too sexual' for families to watch together. In the same article, it was mentioned that Jeniffer Lopez called these comments to be "silly”. She said they were both respectful performers who were mothers and had children and they were very conscious of what they do. They put on a show that was believed as a celebration of women and their Latino culture which according to her was really "well reserved". She added that she could not let in a small fraction of people who want to be negative about it.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez To Star In Netflix's New Action Movie 'The Mother'

Know about Jennifer Lopez's songs and movies

Jennifer Lopez ventured into the music industry in 1999 with her debut studio album 'On the 6' which helped propel the Latin pop movement in American music. With the release of her second music album 'J.Lo', followed by the release of her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in the year 2001. Lopez became the first woman who had a number-one album and film in the same week. Lopez's most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include: 'If You Had My Love', 'I'm Real', 'Ain't It Funny', 'All I Have', and 'On the Floor'.

Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Matthew McConaughey Said To Her Before Filming A Kissing Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.