Why Did Keith Powers And Ryan Destiny Split Up After Being Together For Four Years?

Are Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny no longer together? If the latest reports are anything to go by, it's splitsville for the star couple.

The latest development in their life is after four years of togetherness. The ex-couple, however, plan to remain friends even after their split.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny part ways after 4 years together

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have broken up, as per a report on People. After their split, the duo is concentrating on their careers and themselves as individuals, the report added.

The actors had first met at a party in 2015 and instantly connected with each other. Sparks only flew later when they started talking to each other on Instagram.

The couple occasionally posted pictures with each other on Instagram. Among the memorable ones was Keith showering love on Ryan on her birthday in 2019.

Apart from their loved-up posts, the pair collaborated with multiple brands for advertisements. They had also given an interview about their relationship with a fashion magazine.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny on the professional front

Keith had started his career as a model. He then made his debut with the film House Party: Tonight's the Night in 2013.

He is known for his work in the film Straight Outta Compton. He had played the role of Tyree Crayon, Dr Dre's half-brother in the biographical crime drama.

The movies he has worked in since then include The New Edition Story, Before I Fall, Reality High, Violet, The Tomorrow War.

Around the time of his movie debut, he had also made his TV debut in Pretty Little Liars. Faking It, Sin City Saints, Fear the Walking Dead, Recovery Road, Famous in Love, Wild 'N Out, Tales were some of the TV shows he was a part of. One of his most popular works is in the series What/If.

Ryan Destiny had started her career as a musician, forming a band during the initial stages. After launching some songs with the band, she also launched her singles.

She featured in films like A Girl Like Grace and one of her popular roles was in the TV show Star. Low Winter Sun, Grown-Ish were the other popular series she did.

Image: Instagram/@keithpowers