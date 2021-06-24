Why Did Salma Hayek Want Jada Pinkett Smith To Bare Her Body For Nada Se Compara?

Salma Hayek recently made it to Red Table Talk, hosted by her long-time pal Jada Pinkett Smith. During the long conversation, the two went into details about how Hayek convinced Jada, to go bare-bodied for her song Nada Se Compara and why she wanted it that way. Read along to find out what they had to share.

Salma Hayek shared why she wanted Jada to bare her soul and body for Nada Se Compara

The Oscar-nominated star recently joined the Red Table Talk, virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hayek and Jada have been friends for more than two decades now, after they met at the auditions of The Matrix, for the role of Trinity, which was later played by Carie Anne Moss. The latter says she ‘really got to know’ Hayek, after they collaborated on a music video, lyrics of which were penned by Jada herself and the song talked about anti-human trafficking advocacy.

In 2012, Pinkett Smith wrote and recorded the song Nada Se Compara, which was entirely written in Spanish. She wanted it to be directed by Hayek, who found the song to be flawless but would only direct it on one condition. Smith recalls that Hayek agreed to helm only if Jada ‘did it naked’.

Salma who was a part of the show said on the show, “It's a love song about sex trafficking, and the story is about trusting a man that destroys you, luring you into sex trafficking”. Further adding, “I said that I think it's important that you are as vulnerable as these women, because the obsession that men have with women's bodies, it's really threatening for us. She accepted to be as naked with her body as she was with her voice”. Hayek went on to appreciate Jada and said, “She was very brave. She'd never done it before”.

Nada Se Compara was a part of the Don't Sell Bodies campaign, of which Jada was a part and it fought human trafficking around the world. The actor performed this track along with her band Wicked Evolution, which is her second music act. Earlier, Jada had launched her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.

Image: Salma Hayek/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.