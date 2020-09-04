Hugo Weaving Was All Set To Reprise Agent Smith In 'The Matrix 4'; Know What Went Wrong

Hugo Weaving played Agent Smith in The Matrix trilogy and received praises for his performances as the villain. However, he will not be reprising his character in The Matrix 4 which is currently filming in Berlin. The actor recently disclosed that he nearly made to feature in the upcoming movie, but things did not pan out.

Also Read | Laurence Fishburne Reveals He Was 'not Invited' To Be In 'The Matrix 4'; Read Here

Hugo Weaving reveals why he would not appear in 'The Matrix 4'

In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, Hugo Weaving talked about his disappearance from The Matrix 4. He recalled that director Lana Wachowski called him at the beginning of last year. He mentioned that they have worked together five times which includes three Matrix films, V for Vendetta and Cloud Atlas.

The actor stated that he hung out with the Wachowski sisters’ all over the world for many years. Weaving noted that Lana was “very keen” for him to be involved in the fourth instalment. He even went on for a reading with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and a few others from the old cast.

Hugo Weaving was slightly unsure about The Matrix 4 script, which has been hailed by Keanu Reeves at multiple events. He said that he loved a lot of the script and was not sure about other bits. The actor mentioned that ultimately, they talked about it and when the offer came through to do it for Warner Bros. he said yes the next day and talked to Lana Wachowski.

Also Read | 'The Matrix' Sequels Were 'sort Of Torture' Because Of Kubrick, Reveals Cinematographer

Also Read | Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Hail 'The Matrix 4' Script, Calls It 'beautiful'

At the time, Hugo Weaving was signed up to work at the National Theatre in London from November until April. The Matrix 4 director Lana Wachowski wanted him to shoot his scenes from February to May, but the schedule was clashing with his prior commitment. The actor thought they could have done his scenes in May, June and July.

He mentioned that they talked about money and were negotiating on the process. Weaving said that they were all “pretty much sorted” and agreed on dates, and everything was fine. But then Lana decided that it was not going to work. So she “pulled the plug” on the negotiations. He stated that it was where it ended up. The Last Ride star noted that the filmmaker basically did not feel that his commitment to the National Theatre was going to fit in with the dates she had in mind for him.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Return To Shoot The Matrix 4 In Berlin

Hugo Weaving seems to have had a pivotal role in The Matrix 4 as he was all set to shoot for almost four months. There might have been several plot changes with his dismissal from the project. Even though being very close to appear in the film, he could not close the deal and regrets about not returning as Agent Smith for another outing.

The actor said that it was a “shame in one way” that he could not be with his old co-stars in Berlin, but that was Lana Wachowski’s call. He said that he knows that they then started shooting in San Francisco and they were going to shoot in Chicago and they ended up starting in Berlin but it was shut down. But they restarted again.

Weaving mentioned that he does not know how they are going about, but it would be “lovely” to be over there to hang out with them all. He stated that he is “very fond” of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. The Interview star noted that he has not seen them for a while, but looks forward to seeing them and The Matrix 4.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.