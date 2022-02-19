Why Is Kelly Clarkson Changing Her Name To Kelly Brianne? All You Need To Know

Kelly Clarkson wants to be known by the name 'Kelly Brianne' and has put in place the formalities to change her name formally. The actor-singer has filed to drop her last name amid an ongoing divorce case with her ex-husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The couple had parted ways in 2021 after seven years of marriage and all aspects of the split have not been fully finalised yet.

The actor, whose full name is Kelly Brianne Clarkson, wants to be known only by her first and middle names. In the court documents, she has stated that her 'new name reflected more' the person she was.

Kelly Clarkson files to drop the last name amid proceedings of divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson, as per a report on US Weekly, filed the name change documents in court on February 14. In the documents accessed, she has expressed her desire to be known as Kelly Brianne, stating, “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” The court hearing regarding the name change has been scheduled for March 28, the report added. It was not clear yet if her show The Kelly Clarkson Show would also witness a name change. The development came amid the updates in the divorce case.

Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock divorce

The 39-year-old had filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 due to 'irreconcilable differences' with her ex-husband. The ex-couple are parents to two children, a seven-year-old daughter named River and a five-year-old son named Remington. Brandon Blackstock had two children from his previous marriage, a 19-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.

It was reported in November that the primary custody of their children was won by Kelly. However, the financial aspects of the divorce have not been settled fully. There were some discussions over the ownership of their Montana ranch after it was agreed that she would give 5 per cent of the share of the property, which came up to $908,800, to Brandon Blackstock.

The Piece by Piece artist has also been directed to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and a monthly amount $45,601 for their children. The court officially declared her a single woman in September last year.

Image: Instagram/@kellyclarkson