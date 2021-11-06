Why KFC Launched A Replica Of Princess Diana's Iconic Jumper For 'Spencer' Release

Pablo Larraín's biographical psychological drama film Spencer created quite a stir after its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September and theatrical release on November 5.

The movie depicts the three chilly days at Sandringham in 1991 over Christmas when Princess Diana decided to leave her husband Prince Charles and the Royal family. To celebrate the release of the film, restaurant chain KFC launched a special jumper inspired by the People's Princess.

According to a report from Collider, popular restaurant chain KFC launched a jumper inspired by Princess Diana's iconic jumper known as the black sheep jumper, which she wore at events in the 1980s and the 1990s while accompanying Prince Charles. At £35 which roughly translates to Rs. 3,500, KFC added their distinct chicken design to the statement red jumper by replacing sheep.

The newly launched jumper is aptly called 'The Spencer'. Kristen Stewart, playing Princess Diana, did not sport the iconic jumper in the film. The proceedings from the jumper will go to the KFC Foundation, which supports the grassroots youth organizations across the UK.

Although this might be a case of the most colourful pairings of product and film, it is not completely unexpected, at least to the folks keeping up with the British Royal news and anecdotes.

According to a report from Newsweek, former royal chef Darren McGrady told Marie Claire magazine that Princess Diana would often take her two boys, William and Harry, to treat them at a fast-food restaurant. This was not missed out by Pablo Larraín, who (spoiler alert) ended the movie by showing the princess taking her boys away from the Royal Sandringham estate and making a stop at the KFC restaurant.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, the movie features actor Kristen Stewart in the lead role along with Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Jack Farthing as Prince Charles. Other actors like Stella Gonet played the role of Queen Elizabeth II, Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York, and Thomas Douglas as John Spencer.

Image: Instagram/@spencer/kfc_uki