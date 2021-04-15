Why Kyra Sedgwick 'didn't Get Invited Back' To Tom Cruise’s Home

Kyra Sedgwick recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 14, 2021. On the show, Drew Barrymore asked her one of the questions about her experience at a dinner party in 1992 at Tom Cruise's home. She revealed an embarrassing story admitting that she made a mistake at the party.

When Kyra Sedgwick went for dinner at Tom Cruise's home

The actress went to a party at Tom Cruise’s home during the filming of 1992's A Few Good Men, which her husband Kevin Bacon co-starred in with Tom. Speaking of her story, she said, "It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story.” She was pregnant when they got invited for dinner. She had worked with Tom on Born On The Fourth Of July and Kevin was work doing A Few Good Men. They were invited for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Rob Reiner, Nicole Kidman and more.

Further, she said, "It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So, I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous. I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right.”

She tapped Tom on the shoulder who was in the middle of a story and she told him that she had pressed this button down there. To confirm, he asked if she pressed that button and she said yes, she had pressed that button. He said, “That's the panic button.” Then, the cops came, and they stopped the screening. She added, “They had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something. I didn't get invited back.”

Kyra Sedgwick's movies and tv shows

Kyra Sedgwick is best known for her starring role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama The Closer. She is also known for her recurring role as Madeline Wuntch on the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has appeared in films such as Something to Talk About, Cameron Crowe's Singles, Heart and Souls, Phenomenon, What's Cooking, Secondhand Lions, The Game Plan, The Possession and more.

(Source: Kyra Sedgwick and Tom Cruise's Instagram)