Why Matt Damon's Daughter Refuses To Watch 'Good Will Hunting'? Actor Reveals

Matt Damon recently explained why his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch the Oscar-winning film 'Good Will Hunting,' which he and co-screenwriter Ben Affleck made. According to E! News, the 50-year-old 'Ocean's Eleven' star was questioned whether fans still link him with 'Good Will Hunting' while appearing on a news show. His reaction contained an unexpected revelation regarding his daughter, Luciana Barroso, whom he shares with his wife.

Sure, yeah—fewer and fewer, Matt responded to the query. "You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," he said. When asked to clarify what he meant, the actor used Isabella's view on his 2017 film 'The Great Wall' as an example.

He stated, "She just likes to give me s--t. My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'" Matt cracked up as he finished recalling this. He summed it up by saying, "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

Matt, who was in there to promote his new feature 'Stillwater,' stated that before shooting it, he held a family meeting to ensure that everyone was on board with him being away from home. The film, which had its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, will be released in theatres on July 30. Isabella, Gia, and Stella are the three daughters of Matt and Luciana. Luciana has an adult daughter from a previous marriage, Alexia.

Gus Van Sant directed Good Will Hunting, a 1997 American drama film starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, and Stellan Skarsgard. The film follows a 20-year-old South Boston janitor Will Hunting (Damon), an unappreciated genius who becomes a patient of a therapist and studies advanced mathematics with a renowned professor as part of a deferred prosecution arrangement after attacking a police officer. Will re-evaluates his relationships with his best buddy (Affleck), his girlfriend, and himself throughout his therapy sessions, confronting the difficult task of confronting his past and thinking about his future.

