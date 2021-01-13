'Widows' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them; Read Details

Widows is a popular film that came out in 2018, with the well-known filmmaker Steve McQueen directing the film. The plot of the film follows the story of four women who get widowed after their husbands get killed in a getaway attempt. The women then have to conduct a thrilling heist from the house of a strong politician to repay the crime boss that their husbands were working for. The Widows cast has a number of popular actors. Have a look at the actors playing the lead roles in the cast of Widows.

Widows cast

Viola Davis as Veronica Rawling

Viola Davis is one of the most senior actors in the cast of Widows. She has played the major role of Veronica Rawling. She has worked in a number of successful films and is a popular face in Hollwyood. Some of her movies include Knight and Day, Suicide Squad, Eat Pray Love, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Beautiful Creatures and many more memorable films. The role of her husband in Widows was played by another famous star, Liam Neeson.

Michelle Rodriguez as Linda

Michelle Rodriguez is arguably the most popular face in the Widows cast, mostly owing to her role in the Fast and Furious franchise. She has also worked in other hit films such as S.W.A.T., Avatar, She Dies Tomorrow, Alita: Battle Angel. In Widows, she has played the role of a clothing store owner.

Elizabeth Debicki as Alice

Elizabeth Debicki has played the role of Alice in the cast of Widows, who has to turn to another wealthy man after her husband dies. Her career graph has seen a strong race in the last few years, having worked in hit films such as Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and other films. She was last seen in the hit Christopher Nolan film, Tenet.

Carrie Coon as Amanda

Carrie Coon has played the role of Amanda in Widows, who keeps a distance from the plan of the heist by the rest of the ‘widows’. She has appeared in quite a few hit films as well. These include Gone Girl, The Keeping Hours and more. Fans may know her most popularly for her role in Avengers: Infinity War as 'Proxima Midnight'.

