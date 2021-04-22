'Wild Dog' OTT Release, Cast And Other Details About The Nagarjuna Starrer

Nagarjuna Akkineni's latest action-thriller flick Wild Dog had its theatrical release on 2nd April 2021. The movie has been garnering positive reviews from critics as well as audiences since its theatrical release. Read more about the Wild Dog OTT release date, cast details and more information about the movie here.

Wild Dog OTT release date

The action thriller movie will be available for all to stream on Netflix from today, which is April 22, 2021. Apart from Nagarjuna, the Wild Dog cast includes actors like Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The movie includes many real-life terrorist attacks that took place in India. The story of the movie follows the titular character of Vijay Varma (Nagarjuna Akkineni), also known as Wild Dog, who is summoned back to investigate the case of a bomb explosion in Pune. When he identifies the mastermind behind the explosion, Khalid, Vijay leads a covert operation to catch him.

Nagarjuna reveals why he didn't want to release Wild Dog on OTT

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, South Indian actor Nagarjuna recently revealed why he didn't want to release his movie on OTT platforms even during these difficult times when people were hesitant to go to theatres. The actor said that he knew that the film's opening wouldn't be like normal times but he was still fixed about getting the movie a theatrical release because it belonged on the big screen. He further added that he didn't want it to be released on OTT platforms because viewers and audiences in the South did not like it when their favourite actors released their films on OTT platforms.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra. The movie also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The actor was last seen in the romantic comedy movie Manmadhudu 2 in 2019 opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The movie was the official remake of the French film I Do and a direct sequel to Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu.

Source: Netflix India's Instagram