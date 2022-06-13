Wildcard Studio Drops First Trailer Of Vin Diesel-starrer 'ARK 2'; Plot Set On New Planet

The highly talked about adventure survival video game, Ark: Survival Evolved is all set to make a comeback with its second instalment Ark 2. The survival game was initially developed by Wildcard Studio, in collaboration with Instinct Games, Efecto Studios, and Virtual Basement in the year 2017.

However, the game is set to return with some promising new features and aspects to it. Recently, on June 13, a brand new trailer of ARK 2 was released which featured veteran Hollywood star Vin Diesel, thereby giving fans a broader and better picture of the survival game.

Vin Diesel starrer ARK 2 survival game's trailer out

Recently, the makers of ARK 2 dropped the much-awaited trailer of the survival game. The short video witnessed Vin riding on a dinosaur as he lands in an unknown land dressed in ensembles similar to that of a caveman. It is yet to be ascertained whether Vin diesel is going to be an intractable permanent character in the game or an NPC. Moreover, reports suggest that this time the plot of the game is going to be set on another planet.

Sharing the teaser, the makers provided a brief idea about the game. They wrote, "Starring Vin Diesel (Fast Franchise) as Santiago and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as his daughter Meeka. Survive the past. Tame the future. Awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs & humans struggling for dominance, you must team up with legendary heroes to confront dark."

Watch the trailer below:

More about ARK 2

ARK 2 will serve as a sequel to the 2017 action-adventure survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, a game wherein the players are put in a world where they must survive in a dangerous hostile environment surrounded by prehistoric beings comprising roaming dinosaurs, fictional fantasy monsters, animals, natural hazards, and potentially hostile human players. Initially, the game was about to come out in 2022, but as of now, reports suggest that it is pushed to 2023 for the masses. Along with the game sequel, reports also suggest that an animated series of Ark Survival Evolved is also coming with a voice cast that will include veterans like Karl Urban, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh, and Elliot Page.

Image: Instagram@vindiesel