Will Ferrell To Play Lead Antagonist In Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'? BTS Pics Spark Rumours

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are all set to share the screen space in Gerta Gerwing's Barbie. The movie will mark the two stars' maiden collaboration and is one of the most anticipated projects of next year. While the film's plot and the cast are still under wraps, some pictures from its sets are currently surfacing on the internet. Some pictures of Will Ferrell have also gone viral on social media, and speculations of him playing the lead antagonist are now making rounds.

New set photos from the much-awaited film Barbie saw Will Ferrell in a black suit and roller skates. The actor could be seen trying his hands on roller skates for his character in the film. He wore a black suit on a light pink shirt and a pink tie. His stunt double was also seen in one of the pictures as Ferrell tried roller skating while holding his hand.

THEY'RE TRYING TO CATCH BARBIE OMG pic.twitter.com/n0awq1w7fO — bethany (@fiImgal) June 27, 2022

Seeing the pictures, it is evident that Ferrell might play the lead antagonist in the upcoming film. Previous images from the sets that have gone viral on the internet showed Margot Robbie roller-skating at the beach, and it is being speculated that Ferrell's character would hunt Barbie and Ken on skates.

she better skate like her life depends on it!!! pic.twitter.com/m365AZXAh2 — bethany (@fiImgal) June 27, 2022

More about Barbie

The highly-anticipated romantic adventure Barbie will see Margot Robie play the titular role. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling will step into the shoes of Barbie's love interest, Ken. The first-look posters of the film fueled fans' excitement as they are waiting to watch the maiden collaboration between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

In the recently surfaced pictures, Margot Robbie could be seen sporting a pink outfit, which included a sleeveless top, flared jeans and a hat. Margot Robbie's pictures garnered a lot of love from fans. Ryan Gosling was also spotted on the film's sets as he sported a blonde hairdo for his character.

i don't care if i'm annoying, but i can't get over it. here you have margot robbie and ryan gosling as barbie and ken in barbie (2023), directed by greta gerwig. pic.twitter.com/ElmwbRYwOL — ariadna 🌹 (@sqllybowles) June 23, 2022

The upcoming film is helmed and co-written by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig. The movie's development dates far back to 2009 when Sony was overseeing the production. Later Warner Bros took over the production and got Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on board. The movie went on floors recently and is expected to hit the theatres in July 2023.

