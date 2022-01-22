Will Idris Elba Play The Next 007? Here's What The Makers Have To Say

Ahead of the release of the upcoming 007 James Bond movies, it was revealed that Daniel Craig will no longer be essaying the role of James Bond in the film. This led to creating a massive buzz among the fans who began wondering about who will be the next James Bond after Craig. Even many celebrities expressed their desire to play the lead in the 007 movies and informed the makers that they were available to play the role. However, the producers of the film recently teased the name of an artist that they might consider for the role of James Bond.

Who will be the next 007?

As Idris Elba earlier dropped a hint to the fans that he was in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming James Bond movie series, the movie producer Barbara Broccoli recently interacted with Deadline and spilt the beans about the possibility of Idris Elba playing the next 007. She teased everyone about having the actor on board and stated that they know him very well and also the fact that he is a magnificent actor. She stated, "Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,”

She further spoke about how they are not planning to rush in order to get the new actor to play 007 and further stated that they have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and they have been able to reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, they were not going to talk about anybody else.

No Time To Die

This movie was the twenty-fifth in the James Bond series and featured Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond. The movie also featured many other prominent actors namely Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, Ben Whishaw as Q, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory / M, among others. The movie was released in 2021 and received a positive response from the viewers.

