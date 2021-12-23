Last Updated:

Will Ishaan Khatter Feature In Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence's Don’t Look Up?

Ishaan Khatter will feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. The upcoming will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who has given Bollywood hits like Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, and many more, is all set to be featured in a Hollywood cameo. If the reports are to be believed, Ishaan Khatter will feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Ishaan Khatter to do 10 seconds cameo in Don't Look Up 

The Hollywood production, Don’t Look Up will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence. The film will stream on the OTT platform from December 24. According to a source by Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan Khatter will be seen for around 10 seconds, but it will be a fun cameo, adding, "Audiences in India would be pleasantly surprised".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don't Look Up is a 2021 American satirical science fiction comedy film, written, produced and directed by Adam McKay, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Both will be featured as two low-level astronomers attempting to warn mankind, via a media tour, about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. Other casts include Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Don't Look Up, produced by Hyperobject Industries and Bluegrass Films, was set to be filmed in April 2020, but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and then lasted through February 2021. Prior to streaming on Netflix, the film began a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021. The critics, giving mixed reviews, also praised the cast. National Board of Review and American Film Institute named the film as one of the top 10 films of 2021. Apart from that, Don't Look Up also received nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Ishaan has also featured in international projects before this. He starred in Beyond The Clouds directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was also a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. 

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming projects

However, Ishaan has featured in international projects prior to this. He started in Beyond The Clouds directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was also a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter kicked off the first schedule of his upcoming war drama, Pippa, in Amritsar. The film is driven by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon and also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

(Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter)

