Will John Cena Star In 'Fast & Furious 10'? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

John Cena, who is currently busy promoting his latest DC show Peacemaker that is streaming on HBO Max, opened up his role in the 2021 F9. Cena was seen playing the role of Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto in the 9th instalment of the blockbuster franchise Fast & Furious. The WWE star answered whether he would like to reprise his role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

Will John Cena star in Fast & Furious 10?

John Cena was introduced as the estranged brother to Dom and Mia Toretto in F9 that released in 2021. While promoting his latest show Peacemaker on Good Morning America, Cena was asked whether he would like to reprise his role in Fast & Furious 10. Replying to host Michael Strahan, the actor said, "I can tell you this: you probably won't see me in Fast 10 dressed like [Peacemaker], but I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they're gearing up for production and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise. I'm a big fan myself."

The ninth instalment of the blockbuster franchise, F9 released on June 25, 2021, was a huge commercial success. F9 set several pandemic box office records and grossed over $726 million worldwide, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2021.

John Cena in Peacemaker

Peacemaker is the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, John Cena stars as the title character, reprising his role of Peacemaker from the movie while James Gunn serves as the showrunner. The first three episodes of the show were released on January 13, on HBO Max. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost.

The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Gunn has written all eight episodes of the show and will be directing five episodes. The early reviews of the show were mostly positive with praise for its action and comedy.

Image: Instagram/@fastandfuriousde