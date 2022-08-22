Will Johnny Depp Be Attending MTV VMAs 2022? Here's What The Reports Claim

The nominations for the highly anticipated MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list including popular stars namely Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and others. The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is set to be held on 28 August 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. While the organisers are frequently sharing interesting updates about the event including names o the artists who will be performing at the award show, another delightful piece of report unveiled that Johnny Depp is expected to make a cameo at the event.

Johnny Depp to make special appearance at MTV VMAs 2022?

According to the report by TMZ, it was recently claimed that pirates of the Caribbean fame Johnny Depp will be making a special appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 by dressing up as the VMAs Moonman mascot. The actor is reported to ‘show face’ at the award ceremony that will witness notable performances by some of the iconic musicians such as Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Nicki Minaj, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy and others.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp has won five Moonmen statues including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award at the MTV VMAs.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will also be donning a director's hat for the first time in 25 years for the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and will also be co-producing the project alongside veteran legend Al Pacino, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film, Modigliani, will follow the life of Amedeo Modigliani in 1916 and will depict some life-changing moments in his journey that established him as a legend. The production is said to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023. "The saga of Mr Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with,” Depp stated.

