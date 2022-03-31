Will Kanye West Attend Grammys 2022 After His Performance Was Cancelled At The Event?

Rapper Kanye West has been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour". The Donda 2 fame is up for five awards this year, however, a representative of West has confirmed that he has been scrapped from the performing lineup after he hurled a racial slur at comedian Trevor Noah via Instagram. Amid this question arises if Kanye will still attend the musical award function.

In a recent interaction with Variety, Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music and live events, spoke about the disciplinary action taken against Kanye West and his appearance at the Grammys 2022. Sussman said, "It's live television. Anything can happen and usually does. We'll be ready".

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year's Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

What happened between Kanye West and Trevor Noah?

Trevor Noah, in one of the latest episodes of his show, spoke about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce. He mentioned how the rapper's 'harassment' of his ex-wife and her boyfriend was terrifying to watch. In response to the same, Kanye took to Instagram to hurl a racial slur against Noah, which was condemned by many. While his performance at the Grammy was pulled back, even Instagram suspended the rapper's account for a day.

Trevor Noah addressed the slur in a tweet that read, "I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up. (sic)"

Speaking of Grammys 2022, it has been reported that at least seven artists have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony. These include show BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo among others.

(Image: AP)