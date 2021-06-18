Will Kylie Jenner Ever Get Married? The 'KUWTK' Star Spills The Beans

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special episode premiered on 17 June. The Kardashian-Jenner family shared a lot of details that the audience did not get to watch in their show and also some details from what they are planning for their future. Among these details, one is about Kylie Jenner, and if the model has any plans of getting married in the coming years. Read on to know more about it.

Kylie Jenner talks about her plans of getting married

In one of the segments of the KUWTK reunion, the host Andy Cohen asked Kylie Jenner if marriage is on the cards for her. To this, Kylie answered, “I’m not thinking about marriage right now but I would hope to get married one day.” Before she was asked this question, she was also asked about her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she has a daughter, Stormi Webster. She was asked why Travis did not appear much in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, to which, Kylie answered that Travis did not like to be filmed so she never pressured him into being on the show.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had been in a relationship since 2017. In February 2018, she gave birth to their daughter, Stormi. The couple reportedly broke up in September 2019. While talking to Kylie about her relationships in the reunion episode, Andy Cohen also asked her about Tyga, who was her boyfriend before Travis. When asked how her relationship with Tyga, Kylie answered, “We’re not friends, but we’re okay. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well, I have no bad feelings for him.” A video of this whole interaction is uploaded by the Instagram page called Kylie Jenner News. Take a look at the video here:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Even though it was reported in September 2019, that Kylie and Travis have split up, a recent picture fuelled speculations among the fans and netizens that they might be back together. A couple of days back, Kylie Jenner posted a picture with Travis Scott, which became the subject of those speculations. Among all of Kylie Jenner's photos in recent times, this picture that she posted, got the most attention. As of 18 June, it has over 14 million likes and 82,000 comments. Take a look at the picture here:

