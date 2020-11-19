Will Matthew McConaughey Run For Texas Governor? Actor Says 'not Up To Me'

Austin icon and oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has not ruled out the possibility of running for Texas Governor or any other political post. In an interview with political commentator Hugh Hewitt published on November 19, the Dallas Buyers Club star flirted with the idea of tossing his political hat into the ring. When asked about running for an administrative positive in US State, McConaughey said that “it would be up to the people more than it would me.” Among other questions, the Oscar-winning actor talked about the chaotic politics in America and what he would do if he became the “brand ambassador” for the United States. However, he also expressed some doubts about his effectiveness in politics.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” McConaughey said in response, before surveying the overall landscape. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

“You know, I still question how much you can really get done in politics, and I don’t know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done,” he later added.

Read - Jennifer Grey To Acquire All 'Dirty Dancing' Earnings In Her Divorce Settlement With Clark

Read - Taylor Lautner's Replacement By JJ Dashnaw In 'We Can Be Heroes' Upsets Twitterati

McConaughey on what Republicans, Democrats should ‘leave behind’

When the 51-year-old was asked what according to him is something that both rival parties, Democrats and Republicans should ‘leave behind’, he replied stressing on the combined values of ‘Americans’. Mentioning that McConaughey has had a similar conversation with Hewitt before, the actor talked about ‘rebinding the social contracts’. According to McConaughey, the people of the United States do not trust one another and in order to change that situation, a “collective” effort is required.

“Well, you know me," McConaughey said. “I’ve talked to you about it before. I’m, I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.”

“That leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy. I’m all for the individual, and I think it’s for — to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say, 'How can I be a little bit better today?’” he added.

Full Interview:

Read - Margot Robbie Reveals She Would Like To Be A Part Of Suicide Squad's Ayer Cut

Read - Kurt Russell Was Hungover And Put His 'worst Foot Forward' When He Met Goldie Hawn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.