Will OG Harry Potter Cast Return For Prequel Film Based On Cursed Child Play?

Harry Potter fans might be getting good news soon as the reports suggest that a movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently in works at Warner Bros Studios. According to sources cited by the UK tabloid The Sun, the production company may be considering adapting the two-part play into a film that serves as a prequel to the main narrative.

The source said, “Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen. It has been in their sights since the play proved to be so popular in the West End. It went onto the backburner for a while because there was so much work going on with the Fantastic Beasts franchise."

The insider added that while it appears to be a very difficult task, it would be fans' dreams come true to see the original cast members return. Fans would want Daniel Radcliffe to return to the Harry Potter universe. To persuade the actor, all they had to do was rewrite the script and finalise all the arrangements for the future film.

For those who are unaware, the plot of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child centres on Albus, the youngest son of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley and how he struggles with the burden of his family heritage. It takes place about nineteen years after the events of the original movie franchise.

Cursed Child has received accolades for its outstanding stage production, which features amazing effects and gorgeous set designs, as well as for the cast's superb work. It has, however, come under fire for straying from elements of the established story and characterizations of the Harry Potter series.