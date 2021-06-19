Will Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Star In 'Fast & Furious' Franchise? Vin Diesel Answers

Fast & Furious continues to be one of the most popular franchises across the world. Apart from ups of thrilling sequences, fast cars and collections in millions, the franchise has also witnessed its downs too, with an important member of the cast, Paul Walker passing away. The connection of the late actor to the action franchise could continue as lead actor Vin Diesel does not rule out the possibility of Paul’s daughter Meadow making an appearance in the latest instalment, F9.

Vin Diesel on Paul Walker’s daughter starring in Fast & Furious

As per a report in People magazine, Vin Diesel was asked about the possibility of Meadow Walker starring in the Fast & Furious franchise on the Daily Pop show. The actor stated that he would not ‘count anything out’. He added that ‘without giving all secrets of Fast 10’, nothing was ruled out.

Paul had died at age 40 in a car crash in November 2013.

Vin Diesel also recalled how the Paul’s death had left the crew so impacted that the filming of Furious 7 was stopped for five months as they could not figure out how to shoot while mourning. He stated that the studio accepted the bold decision and thus allowed the character to exist in their 'mythology.'

The Pacifier star also added that the along with the beginning of the franchise, brotherhood too had started. The 53-year old stated that the brotherhood will outlast the franchise.

Vin Diesel’s latest comments came in the wake of his statements in praise of Meadow around the release of F9 that she took good care of him. He added that the joy he received when he saw Meadow playing with his daughter Pauline hit him ‘deep’ because he could imagine what his brother (Paul) would feel if he’d have seen it. He added that it went beyond the movie as felt very protective about her.

The equation between the two could be understood from Meadow's recent post, where she called him and his daughter as ‘family.'

Meamwhile, a cameo of Paul Walker is reportedly set to feature in F9, that is gearing up for release on June 25.

